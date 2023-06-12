Natixis Acquires 10,084 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Natixis raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.24. 296,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

