Natixis Acquires 1,450 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Ares Management by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 108,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Ares Management by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 86,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,990,756 shares of company stock valued at $43,335,824 and have sold 7,544,396 shares valued at $218,022,868. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.57. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.