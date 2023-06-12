Natixis Acquires 27,996 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 165.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Cloudflare by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,296 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NET traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.21. 1,207,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,530. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.