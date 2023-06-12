Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $17,654,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $15,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 554,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $13,044,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.