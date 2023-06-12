Natixis Acquires Shares of 102,300 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,583,000 after acquiring an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 818,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,944,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Vericel Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 105,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,028. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

