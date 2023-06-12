Natixis Acquires Shares of 60,000 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Natixis bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 875.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 608,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,441. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

