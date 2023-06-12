Natixis Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Natixis boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1,119.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,550 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in EQT were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 423.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 569.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

