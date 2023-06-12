Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after purchasing an additional 755,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

SNOW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.36. 1,951,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,708. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.74.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,690.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,983 shares of company stock worth $34,276,778. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

