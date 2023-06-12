Natixis Buys 13,033 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,425,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,922,000 after acquiring an additional 60,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 286,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,908. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.