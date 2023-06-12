Natixis Buys 17,122 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nasdaq by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,138,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,854,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,277 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $7.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.08. 6,791,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

