Natixis Buys 20,099 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after buying an additional 176,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 221,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,001. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.