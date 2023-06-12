Natixis Buys 23,600 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,675,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,378. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

