Natixis Buys New Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Natixis acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,070 shares of company stock worth $2,737,912. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,963. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

