Natixis Buys New Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Natixis bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 184,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,335,000 after buying an additional 275,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,744,000 after buying an additional 301,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 423,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,000. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

