Natixis Buys Shares of 167,700 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 167,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,066.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. 806,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,004. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 149.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.