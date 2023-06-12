Natixis Cuts Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.29. 64,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

