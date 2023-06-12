Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Datadog were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.48. 905,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,398. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,236.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,181 shares of company stock worth $51,045,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.