Natixis Decreases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 655,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 92,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $30.99. 581,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,219. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

