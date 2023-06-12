Natixis Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Natixis increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Leidos were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,994. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.