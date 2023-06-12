Natixis Grows Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Natixis lifted its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,642,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 358,388 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,057,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,657 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,363,000 after purchasing an additional 855,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,741,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI remained flat at $10.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,795. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.50 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

