Natixis Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after purchasing an additional 460,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 3.2 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.82. 837,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.