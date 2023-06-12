Natixis Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $20.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $521.96. The company had a trading volume of 238,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,644. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $553.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

