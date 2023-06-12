Natixis Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Natixis lessened its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Buckle were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 91,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,774. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

