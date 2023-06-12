Natixis Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Natixis increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 547,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

