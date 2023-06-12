Natixis Has $2.31 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $90.69. 228,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

