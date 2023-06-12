Natixis Has $2.47 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Natixis lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 559.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

DXC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 460,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

