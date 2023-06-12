Natixis Has $2.52 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 988,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,020. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

