Natixis Has $2.59 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NetApp were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp Stock Up 2.2 %

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,829,205 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 552,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

