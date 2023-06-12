Natixis Has $2.68 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Natixis cut its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,146,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,319,000 after buying an additional 1,083,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $30,055,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Insider Activity

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,188. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.