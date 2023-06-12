Natixis Has $2 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Natixis boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

DRI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.71. 264,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

