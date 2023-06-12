Natixis Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 423.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Roblox were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Roblox stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. 3,029,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,230,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

