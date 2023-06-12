Natixis Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ANSYS by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ANSYS by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,646 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.01. 155,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

