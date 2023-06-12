Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $830,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.32. 274,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

