Natixis Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.04. 87,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,828. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.22 and its 200-day moving average is $302.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

