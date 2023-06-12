Natixis Invests $2.13 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

KRC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.83. 170,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $55.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

