Natixis Invests $2.25 Million in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 106,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 383,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 166,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,326,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,477,000 after buying an additional 696,069 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 2,087,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,827. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.