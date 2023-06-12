Natixis Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,077 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 406,645 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 233,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.