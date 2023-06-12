Natixis Lowers Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,502,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,026 shares of company stock worth $2,556,128 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.82. The stock had a trading volume of 188,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $90.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

