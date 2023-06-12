Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,333,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 587.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 326,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 278,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $6,199,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. 181,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

