Natixis Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Natixis purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 229,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,306,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

