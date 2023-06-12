Natixis Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 410,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

