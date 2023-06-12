Natixis Purchases 15,984 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Natixis increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $71.09. 317,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,279. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

