Natixis Purchases 19,836 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Natixis raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. 446,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,227. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

