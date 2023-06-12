Natixis Purchases 26,131 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 272.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $14,976,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 88,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,081. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

