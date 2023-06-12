Natixis Purchases 33,241 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Natixis increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,816.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 206,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 202,621 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 198,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 44,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

FITB traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.74. 3,924,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245,118. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

