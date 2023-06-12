Natixis Purchases 4,458 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Natixis raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

BATS CBOE traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average of $133.18. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

