Natixis Raises Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 221.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kennametal were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 213,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.