Natixis Raises Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fortis were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fortis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 45.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.13. 139,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,108. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.