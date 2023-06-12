Natixis Sells 10,609 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Evergy were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Trading Up 0.2 %

EVRG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.49. 355,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

