Natixis Sells 1,700 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.70. 65,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

